News18»Education and Career
1-MIN READ

J&K Bank PO Recruitment 2020: Admit Card for Mains Exams to be Released Today at jkbank.com

Representative Image

Candidates who have applied for J&K Bank Recruitment 2020 and who have qualified in the preliminary exam will be allowed to appear for the Mains exams.

The J&K Bank is going to release admit card for the Mains examination for recruitment of Probationary Officers on Tuesday. Once released, candidates will be able to download J&K Bank PO Mains Admit Card 2020 by visiting the bank’s official website at jkbank.com.

The J&K Bank PO Mains Exams will be held on December 27, 2020. Candidates who have applied for J&K Bank Recruitment 2020 and who have qualified in the preliminary exam will be allowed to appear for the Mains exams. The exam will be conducted in online mode.

“The On-Line Mains Examination has been scheduled on December 27. The Call Letters for the shortlisted candidates shall be available on the Bank’s website at jkbank.com under the careers link after December 15, 2020,” read the official notification.

Read the official notification here.

Earlier, the J&K Bank had conducted the preliminary exams on November 25, 27, 28, 29 and December 1, 2020. The results of the preliminary exams were declared on the Bank’s official website.

Here's a direct link to download J&K Bank PO Admit Card 2020.

Steps to download J&K Bank PO Admit Card 2020 -

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of J&K Bank at jkbank.com

  • Step 2: Click on the “Careers” link available on the homepage

  • Step 3: Click on the link available for downloading Call Letter - Online Examination (Mains) for the post of Probationary Officers

  • Step 4: Enter your particulars in the input field provided and click on the Login button

  • Step 5: Click to download J&K Bank PO Mains Admit Card 2020 and take a print out of the same

    • Candidates will be required to carry the admit card to the exam centre. The address of the exam centre and time of the test will be mentioned in the hall ticket.

    Candidates who qualify in the J&K Bank Mains Exam for the post of probationary officer will be called for interview round. The Bank had invited applications to fill 350 vacancies for the position of Probationary Officers in the month of July 2020.


