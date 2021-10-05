JK Business School Records Highest Ever Package at Rs 24 Lakhs for its PGDM Course

JK Business School (JKBS), Gurugram has concluded its placement process recently for the PGDM batch of 2021. The highest package is Rs 24 lakh per annum. Last year, the highest package was Rs 12.40 lakh. While the average salary has increased to 5.05 lakhs this year from 3.83 lakhs last year. The jump has been recorded in a pandemic year when many academicians were wary about having ‘good’ placements.

A total of 82 firms participated in the final placement process including EY, Berger Paints, Flipkart, Transport Corporation of India, Decathlon, Ameriprise Financial, Future Supply Chain, Unison International, BYJUs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Pristyncare, and Vedantu.

As many as 19 students have been placed in the four top companies including 16 in EY. Though the season saw active participation from companies across domains, consulting firms took the biggest share. Banking, Logistics, FMCG, Recruitment Firm, Retail, IT, Healthcare are some other sectors where students have been placed. The recruitment process also saw active participation from eCommerce, edtech, and major software firms.

Prof (Dr) Sanjiv Marwah, director, JK Business School commented, “With the outbreak of the pandemic, many young graduating management students across the nation still facing high levels of uncertainty in terms of placement. Whereas, the students of the batch of 2021 of JK Business School achieved a stellar placement record with the highest package increased to 24 lakh as compared to 12.40 last year despite the turbulence of the global pandemic. He further added, the six trimester’s program at JKBS is highly rigour, content-rich, and prepare students for a bright career ahead.”

The two-year PGDM course focuses on subjects like finance, marketing, human resources, business analytics, digital marketing and analytics, logistics, and global business. Apart from this, the course encompasses soft and hard modules like Placement Preparatory Program Communicative English, Outbound Team Building Program, Industry Interaction, Personality, and Soft Skills Development, Corporate Etiquettes, Entrepreneurship, Financial Planning for Young Investors, ERP / SAP Module, Six Sigma Certification, Project Management Skills, Digital Marketing. The programme also offers a summer internship of two months.

