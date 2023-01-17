JK Lakshmipat University Commences BCA Admissions 2023

JK Lakshmipat University, announced admissions to its BCA program for 2023. The admissions are open for eligible candidates for a full-time degree.

JK Lakshmipat University’s Institute of Engineering provides a modern, specialized BCA program that offers the required knowledge and necessary skills to get rewarding careers in the changing world of Information Technology. The BCA program at JKLU is meant to provide application-based learning in computer applications through a multi-disciplinary and multi-perspective curriculum that focuses on developing skills and knowledge for computer application development and IT management. To aid learning, a variety of fundamental courses in modern and upcoming technologies are well incorporated into the curriculum.

Before candidates apply for admission, they are advised to check the eligibility criteria laid down by JK Lakshmipat University. Only those candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can fill out the application form.

JK Lakshmipat University Admissions: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Aspirants should have a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in both Class X & XII. For class X, compulsory subjects are English, Maths, Social Studies, Science, and the fifth subject of the applicant’s choice. For Class XII, compulsory subjects are English, Maths/Physics/ Economics/ Accountancy/ Computer Science/Informatics Practices and two subjects of the applicant’s choice or equivalent grades from a recognized Central/State Board/University Examination in India or any foreign country recognized as equivalent to 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Students appearing in the final examination of 10+2 may also apply. However, the admission will be provisional, subject to achieving the minimum marks.

Foreign Nationals/Persons of Indian Origin/Non-Resident Indian candidates can be considered for admission based on their marks in 10+2 or equivalent examinations.

BCA is an exclusive program at JKLU that helps students to understand concepts and theories in real-life work conditions through project-based internships. The distinctive cross-disciplinary study curriculum prepares students for professions in data analytics, cloud computing, cyber security, and robotic process automation. Students can also get benefit from the guidance of top industry leaders. Curated workshops and internships give students real-life work experience. Selected students get an opportunity to pursue one semester at a partner university in India or abroad.

