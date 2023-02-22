JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) has signed an MoU with IIT Jammu. Student’s of BTech (CSE) have shown their interest in a semester exchange at IIT Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that student mobility within India is rather limited. In the direction of changing that, the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) strongly encourages universities to consider credits earned from other universities for giving a degree.

In a similar development last year, JKLU’s eight students were selected at IIT Bhilai and IIT Gandhinagar to complete their semester.

“JKLU’s signing up of MoU’s with IITs for semester exchange is an effort in the spirit of NEP2020, according to the varsity officials. 25 to 30 per cent of students of JKLU have studied in IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, and foreign universities before. Under the latest MoU, JKLU students can study in IIT Jammu with immediate effect, and for this a fixed procedure has been made. This will provide another level of exposure to our students as we fulfil our promise of providing the best possible education to them. Such initiatives help students to stand out during placements. Students often gain a tremendous sense of accomplishment upon completion encourages students to develop independent opinions, make informed decisions, and strive to attain fresh goals,” said Prof Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University.

