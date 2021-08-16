J&K Students' Association Opens Helpline Number for Indian Students Stuck in Afghanistan

The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) has set up a toll-free helpline number for Indian students stuck in Afghanistan. The helpline number 1800 891 9650 has been created two months back for Kashmiri students, however now any Indian national stuck in Afghanistan can call on this number.

The students association will help them return back safely to India as the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, JKSA said. The helpline number will be attended by 25 students from Jammu and Kashmir, spread across India.

According to Edex Live, Nasir Khuehami, JKSA spokesperson said, “We are coordinating with the government to rescue and evacuate them. We shared their number with relevant authorities. The ministry will likely get in touch with them today."

JKSA has already received a distress call from the family of a Noida-based businessman who was visiting Afghanistan with his mother for work-related purposes. Khuehami said that the businessman is in a safe location with adequate food supplies. “I had spoken to him last night. I will be getting in touch with him again. The last we spoke, he said he is all right and doing fine now," he added.

