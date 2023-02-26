CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :UP Board Exams 2023National Science DayCBSENEET PGCUSAT
Home » News » education-career » J&K: Teacher Suspended for Writing Anti-government Posts on Social Media
1-MIN READ

J&K: Teacher Suspended for Writing Anti-government Posts on Social Media

PTI

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 13:32 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

The teacher was suspended by the district magistrate and a probe has been ordered against him (Representative image)

The teacher was suspended by the district magistrate and a probe has been ordered against him (Representative image)

Joginder Singh, a teacher at a school in Chanderkot, was running four Facebook pages as a socio-political activist to conceal his real identity

A government school teacher in Ramban district was suspended on Friday for criticising government policies on social media, officials said.

Joginder Singh, a teacher at a school in Chanderkot, was running four Facebook pages as a socio-political activist to conceal his real identity, they said.

Read | Uttarakhand CM Felicitated for Bringing Stringent Anti-copying Law to Stop Use of Unfair Means in Recruitment Exams

He was criticising government policies and posting anti-government posts on these accounts, they said.

He was suspended by the district magistrate and a probe has been ordered against him, they said.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 26, 2023, 13:32 IST
last updated:February 26, 2023, 13:32 IST
Read More