J&K: Teacher Suspended for Writing Anti-government Posts on Social Media

A government school teacher in Ramban district was suspended on Friday for criticising government policies on social media, officials said.

Joginder Singh, a teacher at a school in Chanderkot, was running four Facebook pages as a socio-political activist to conceal his real identity, they said.

He was criticising government policies and posting anti-government posts on these accounts, they said.

He was suspended by the district magistrate and a probe has been ordered against him, they said.

