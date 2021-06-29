JKBoSE 10th Result Declared for Jammu Region, Here's How to Check

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) class 10 results of Jammu region, summer zone has been declared. Students can check on the official website of the board - jkbose.ac.in. The board exams were conducted earlier. The Office of LG J&K took to Twitter to announce the board results.

“I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year," the Office of LG J&K tweeted.

JKBoSE 10th result for Jammu region: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBoSE

Step 2: Click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th result 2021’. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 4: The JKBOSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for further reference

This year, the pass percentage for girls is 81.02 per cent, while boys, it is 75 per cent. The government schools have achieved a pass percentage of 67.04 per cent. Last year, the government schools had received 55.8 per cent pass percentage. Hence, this year recorded a leap of 11.6 per cent.

