1-min read

JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Results 2020 Announced for Jammu region at jkbose.ac.in

A total of 3646 students had applied for revaluation of JKBOSE 12th result 2020 which is the almost 50 per cent of total candidates appeared in the exam.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Results 2020 Announced for Jammu region at jkbose.ac.in
Image for representation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) released the class 12 summer zone revaluation results on September 29. Students who have successfully submitted the application for the re-evaluation of the result can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in. The revaluation result of JKBOSE Class 12 Summer zone is available in pdf format. Candidates will have to download the result and check their result by using their class 12 result.

JKBOSE Class 12 revaluation results 2020: How to check -

  • Step 1. Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

  • Step 2. Click on the tab ‘Enter main website’

  • Step 3. Click on notification “12th Annual Regular Summer Zone, 2020, JD Re-Evaluation Result Notification”

  • Step 4. The re-evaluation results will be opened in the pdf format

  • Step 5. Scroll down and search for your results or press Ctrl + F and enter class 12 role number

  • Step 6. Download the results and take a print out of it for future reference

Candidates’ revised result and previous result both are mentioned against their roll number. If there is no revision or change has been made in the marks after revaluation, then the list will mention "No Change" next to the candidate's name and roll number. Students whose marks have been revaluated can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools after few days.

Candidates can also check their JKBOSE Class 2 revised result 2020 directly by clicking on the link.

A total of 3646 students had applied for revaluation of JKBOSE 12th result 2020 which is the almost 50 per cent of total candidates appeared in the exam. A total of 6,807 students have appeared in the JKBOSE class 12 exam 2020. Out of 6807 students, 3,842 were boys and 2,929 were girls who took the examination.

