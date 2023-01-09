JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Tentative Date Sheet for Class 10, 11, 12 Released on jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the tentative schedule for the regular annual exams for Classes 10, 11, and 12. The JKBOSE board examinations in soft zone areas will be held in March followed by examinations in the hard zone in April. The Jammu and Kashmir board exam schedule is available on the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the tentative dates for the conduct of Secondary School Examination(Class 10th), Higher Secondary Part 1st(Class 11th) and Higher Secondary Part-II(Class 12th)examination, Annual (Regular) 2023, has been fixed as under,” read the notification from the Director of Academics, JKBOSE.

The board exams for Class 10 students will be tentatively scheduled in Kashmir’s soft zones, starting on March 9. For Classes 11 and 12, the exams are likely to start on March 6 and March 4 respectively. The board exam in hard zone areas would begin on April 8, one month after the soft zone areas in Kashmir.

As per the tentative schedule, the Class 11 exam will commence on April 10 after the start of the Class 12 board exam on April 8. Exams for Class 10 students in this zone will start on April 11.

JKBOSE class 10, 11, and 12 schedules: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)- jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the section for the Jammu Division on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link that says, “Notification regarding tentative dates for conduct of Annual Regular,2023 Examinations for Classes 10th/11th/12th.”

Step 4: A PDF file for the JKBOSE 2023 exam will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully review the exam date, time, and other crucial instructions.

Step 6: Take a printout of the schedule after downloading it for future reference.

The Jammu and Kashmir board is anticipated to issue the detailed subject-wise board examination dates sheet shortly, according to the official notification posted on the official website. Students are recommended to keep a close watch on the JKBOSE website for updates on the final, zone-specific date sheet for 2023.

