JKBOSE Canceled Class 11, 12 Exams, Result Preparation Process to be Announced Soon

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has cancelled the class 11 and 12 examinations this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir took to the social media platform Twitter to announce the same. A detailed procedure for the preparation of results and the marking scheme will be announced shortly, the Lt. Governor’s office said.

“In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled,(sic)" the Lt. Governor wrote in the tweeted.

The detailed procedure for publishing results alongwith a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 9, 2021

Following CBSE and CISCE’s cancellation of class 10 and 12 board exams, several state boards have been following suit. Jammu and Kashmir is one of them. The state board had cancelled the class 10 exams 2021 in April due same reason it cancelled the class 11, 12 exams, that is, the Covid-19 pandemic

Class 10 students of JKBOSE will be promoted to the next class on the basis of internal assessment and projects. Their performance in the subjects for which exams have already been conducted at school level will also be considered while preparing the results.

The JKBOSE class 10, 11, and 12 exams for the Jammu and Kashmir summer zone are usually held in February but were later postponed to April. Meanwhile, the class 11 results of the Kashmir and Kargil division were announced on the official website of JKBOSE earlier. Students of Higher Secondary Part One (class 11), annual 2020 (regular) - Kashmir Division, and Kargil Division had appeared in the exam, the results of which were announced in April. The class 11 results for Jammu Division winter zone were also published in April.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here