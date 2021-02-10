JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 Released at jkbose.ac.in, Board Exams from April 1

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on February 10 has released the date sheet for the board exams of Class 10 and Class 12. According to the datasheet the Class 12 examinations will start from April 1 and the Class 10 board exams will start from April 3. Both the exams will be held in a single shift starting 11 am. Students and parents can check the complete notification and JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 on the official website www.jkbose.ac.in.

On April 1, class 12 students will have Geography, Psychology, Music, Philosophy and Education paper. The last exam of Class 12 for the academic year 2020-21 will be held on April 29, while the last Class 10 exams will be conducted on April 24.

As per the order, schools have been directed to finish the practical exams of JKBOSE 2021 Class 12 Board Exams by March 10. The report is to be submitted to the Board of Education before April 15.

JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021: Jammu Zone

April 3, 2021 - Additional / Optional

April 6, 2021 – English

April 8, 2021 - Vocational (Automotive / Apparel, Made-up and Home Furnishing / Healthcare / Tourism & Hospitality / IT & ITES / Retail / Security (MEPSC) / Agriculture / Plumbing / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education and Sports / Electronics & Hardware)

April 12, 2021 - Social Science

April 16, 2021 - Mathematics / Music / Painting / Art & Drawing

April 24, 2021 - Science (Physics, Chemistry & Life Science) / Home Science

As per the instructions issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Education Board, it is mandatory for students and teachers to wear masks at the examination centre, as well as strict adherence to COVID-19 rules is mandatory.

Although due to COVID-19 students’ classes have been held online, the JKBOSE Class 10,12 Board exams 2021 will be conducted in an offline mode, because of which students will have to go to the centres to take the exam.

The Board of Education has started preparing for the JKBOSE Board examination 2021. After the thermal screening, students will be given admission in the examination centre keeping in mind the social distancing measures.