Jammu and Kashmir Board of State Education has released the class 10 and class 12 date sheets for the soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates can check the exam datasheet on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

The JKBOSE class 10 exam will start on March 9 with the Vocational subjects paper and will end on April 5 with Social Science paper.

The class 12 exam will begin on March 8 with Geology, Bio-Technology, Microbiology or Chemistry paper (Science), Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi or Bhoti Paper (Arts) and Business Studies (Commerce) paper. The Class 12 exam will end on April 2 with Geography paper (Science) and Geography, Psychology, Music, Philosophy or Education paper (Arts).

JKBOSE Date sheet: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the date sheet link

Step 3: A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the date sheet and take the print for future reference.

Read | Jammu-Kashmir Govt Approves Uniform Academic Calendar, Students to Take Board Exams in March With Rest of the Country

The Examinees are advised to adhere to the instructions strictly given on the back side of the admit cards and bring the same on all days of examination for verification. The Examination centre is also specified on the admit card.

All the examinees are advised not to bring any kind of material including electronic gadgets like mobile phones, headphones etc which can help them to indulge in unfair means in any way in the Examination. For more updates, check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.

Read all the Latest Education News here