JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 Annual Exams to be Conducted after November 15

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced to conduct the class 10th and 12th annual exams after November 15, 2020. The high school and intermediate exams will be conducted in offline mode with all the COVID-19 safety measures and social distancing norms.

JKBOSE Chairperson, Veena Pandita announced the same in the official notice. She is quoted by Times Now as saying, “We delayed the conduct of exams to November as students demanded that they should be given ample time for preparation. So we are planning to start the exam for both the classes (10th and 12th) after November 15.” She added that that the board is hopeful about concluding the exams of both the classes by December 20.

However, JKBOSE has not decided anything about the lower classes or class 11 exam. As per the reports, the board will hold a meeting of the academic committee of JKBOSE in few days and the decision for holding exams for Class 11th students will be made.

Talking about the schedule of the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 exams, Joint secretary exam of the Board, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said that the Board is calculating the number of students registered for the JKBOSE class 10th and 12th exams.

He informed that the number of centres for JKBOSE 10th and 12th exams would be doubled this year due to COVID-19. The higher education department buildings or professional colleges will be utilised as exam centres for JKBOSE class 10 and 12 annual exam.

Once the schedule of the exam will be finalised, students will be informed about the same through the official website jkbose.ac.in. Candidates are requested to visit the JKBOSE official website for further updates.

Earlier on September 29, JKBOSE released the class 12 summer zone revaluation result on the official website. Students who had successfully submitted the application for the re-evaluation of the result can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in. The revaluation result of JKBOSE class 12 Summer zone is available in pdf format. Candidates can download and check their result by using their class 12 roll number.