JKBOSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Schedule Released, Check Details at jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedule on Tuesday, October 27. Those candidates who are appearing for the JKBOSE board Class 10, 12 examination can check the details at jkbose.ac.in.

The JKBOSE board will conduct Class 10 board exams for the Jammu winter division from November 9 to November 27. The Class 12 JKBOSE board exams for Jammu winter division will commence from November 10 and will go on till December 9.

The students who are appearing for the Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education’s class 10 and class 12 exams can download the schedule by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link each for JKBOSE class 10th and 12th. Click on the link according to your class

Step 3: A new page with a PDF file will appear on your screen

Step 4: View and download the date sheet for future reference

Those students who are going to appear for the JKBOSE class 10 and class 12 exam must keep the following points in mind:

1. No student will be allowed to enter the exam hall without producing the JKBOSE admit card. All candidates must ensure that they are carrying their respective JKBOSE Class 10 board exam or JKBOSE Class 12 board exam admit cards with them.

2. All students must at all times wear a face mask while appearing for the JKBOSE winter division exams for class 10 and Class 12.

3. Every candidate needs to report prior to the scheduled reporting time on the day of the exam.

4. All safety measures against the novel coronavirus will be taken by the concerned authorities. This includes intense sanitisation of the premises, proper social distancing protocols among others.

5. All people including the staff and students will be required to practice social distancing while they are in the premises where the JKBOSE Classes 10, 12 exams are scheduled to be held.