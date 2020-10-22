JKBOSE Class 10 Results Declared at jkbose.ac.in; How to Check

The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for Jammu Division Class 10. Those students who had appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10 exam can check their exam result on the official website at jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2020: How to check -

Step 1: Visit at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on option that reads, ‘JKBOSE Jammu annual regular result’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new web page. Enter your roll number and click on view result tab

Step 4: A new page comprising of the result will open up

Step 5: Download the result copy and take a print out for future reference

All students must note that in order to pass the JKBOSE Class 10 examination, they will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent in individual subjects as well as overall. In case a student is not able to score 33 percent or more in any subject, he or she will be marked as fail.

It must be noted that the JKBOSE Class 10 result will be available in the form of scorecard. The result of Jammu Kashmir Board 2020 for class 10 will consist of details like, roll number, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status. The official mark sheet of class 10 result of Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education will be made available in the respective schools of the candidate.

Meanwhile, the Jammu Kashmir Board had released class 12 results on October 9. The pass rules for class 10 and class 12 are exactly the same. The class 12 students too have only got access to the score card and will have to collect the mark sheet from the school as and when it is made available.