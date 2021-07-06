JKBoSE Class 10 Results: Udhampur Teen Tops District With 98% Marks Fighting All Odds

Overcoming many obstacles, a student belonging to a very poor family from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur has topped his district with 98.06 per cent marks in his Class 10 examinations, the result of which has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE). Due to coronavirus-induced lockdown last year, Mandeep Singh could not attend physical classes. He said he did not even have a phone or computer for attending online classes. With full dedication towards his studies and with some help and assistance from his family members and teachers, he not only studied well but also became the district topper.

Mandeep lives with his family in Amroh village of Udhampur. He aspires to become a doctor. His father, Shyam Singh, is a farmer. Sometimes, Mandeep also has to work in the field. His mother, Sandhya Devi, is a homemaker. He helps his parents with household chores.

Mandeep said he was facing various problems in his village including inadequate power supply and other facilities. But, he managed to study and topped the district. Now, he wants to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to become a doctor.

Surpassing ordeals, Mandeep Singh from J&K's Udhampur tops the district with 98.6% in State Board. "During the lockdown, my brother helped me in my studies. Despite inadequate power supply & other facilities in my village Amroh, I managed to study," he says pic.twitter.com/d44ncCYtos— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

"After 10th, I want to clear NEET and become a doctor. I request the govt to keep supporting poor students and help them in achieving their dreams. Besides studies, I also work in the field and help my parents in household chores," adds Mandeep pic.twitter.com/bNCyqkIHg2— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

Mandeep also got help from his elder brother, who studied at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology in Jammu. His brother had returned home due to coronavirus restrictions.

Udhampur’s class 10 topper also asserted that the government has taken various initiatives to promote education in far-flung areas. He requested the authorities to keep supporting poor students and help them in achieving their dreams.

According to Mandeep, his friends complained about the lockdown restrictions adversely affecting their studies. Instead of complaining about problems, he continued to keep his focus on studies and worked really hard.

JKBOSE on June 29 declared the results of the Class 10 summer zone Jammu division. Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir congratulated the students through the official Twitter handle.

I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 29, 2021

He also informed that government schools have performed better with a success rate of 67.04% as compared to that of 55.88% last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here