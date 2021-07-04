JKBoSE Class 12 Result Declared for Jammu Division, How to Check

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 12 result for the Jammu division, summer zone today, July 4, on the official website of the board - jkbose.ac.in. The Office of LG J&K took to the social media platform, Twitter to announce the board results. The exams were cancelled earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed the JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular Examinations session 2021, Summer Zone, Jammu Division. My best wishes for your future endeavours. Special compliments to parents, teachers for their patience and hard work," the Office of LG J&K tweeted. (sic).

JKBoSE class 12 result for Jammu division: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBoSE

Step 2: Click on the ‘JKBOSE 12th result 2021’. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Enter the roll number and submit

Step 4: The JKBOSE Class 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Earlier, the JKBOSE declared the class 10 results of the summer zone of the Jammu region on June 29. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 per cent whereas 81.02 per cent of girl students qualified for the exam this year, the Office of LG J&K had tweeted. The government schools have achieved a pass percentage of 67.04 per cent

