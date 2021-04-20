JKBOSE Declares Class 11 Results of Kashmir and Kargil Division

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results for Class 11 of the Kashmir and Kargil division on its official website, jkbose.ac.in. The students of Higher Secondary Part One (class 11), annual 2020 (regular) - Kashmir Division, and Kargil Division, who appeared in the exam, can check their results on the official website of the board. They can also download the results for use in the future.

Step 1:Visit official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part One (11th Class), Annual 2020 (Regular) - Kashmir’ or ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part One (11th Class), Annual 2020 (Regular) - Kargil’ or you can just click on direct link

Step 3: Click on ‘Check Result’ tab after which you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4:Enter your roll number and click on ‘View Result’. Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download, and take a print out for future use

Earlier, the JKBOSEhas declared the Class 11 Jammu division result on April 7.In view of surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, JKBOSE has cancelled the remaining class 10 board exams and postponed the Class 12 Board exams until further notice. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in April-May 2021.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also postponed the class 12 examination and canceled the class 10 exam due to the situation posed by Covid-19. The board has said that the students of Class 10 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment and performance in the board exams that have already been given by them.

JKBOSE Class 11 final exams 2021 have also been postponed by the board, considering the situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

