JKBoSE Extends Board Exam Registration Deadline For Class 10, 11, 12 to Dec 27

The last date to submit the class 10, 11, and 12 board exam forms have been extended by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) up to December 27. Students who will be appearing for the board exam can register via the official website– jkbose.nic.in.

An extra window to submit the exam form with a late fee will also be opened after the due date. The J&K board exams are expected to be conducted in March next year, however, an official confirmation of the date is still awaited.

Also read| CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 Datesheet Update: Where and How to Check

Jammu & Kashmir Board Exams 2023: How To Apply

To complete the registration procedure, candidates need to follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1. First off, go to the online portal– jkbose.nic.in

Step 2. Then click on the form submission link available on the home page.

Step 3. Next, navigate to the student’s login page and finish the registration process.

Step 4. Enter all the necessary details, make payment of the fees, and submit the form.

Step 5. Lastly, download and make a hard copy of the confirmation page.

Jammu & Kashmir Board Exams 2023: Application Fees

Students in Classes 10, 11, and 12 can submit the exam form with a Rs 700 late fee apart from the normal fee until January 6, 2023. On the other hand, the exam forms can be submitted by January 16, 2023, with a late fee of Rs 1,800. The closing date for submitting renewal registration returns is January 16.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the dates for submission of online forms for Classes 10th, 11th and 12th Annual (Regular) Examination 2023 and Renewal Registration Returns of Classes 11th and 12th of UTs of J&K Ladakh is extended,” read official notification by JKBOSE. Candidates must visit the official site of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education regularly to stay up to date with the latest information.

Read all the Latest Education News here