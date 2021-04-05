JKCET 2021 Registrations Ending Soon: Know Exam Pattern, Syllabus for Engineering Entrance Test

Jammu & Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) will be closing the online application process for the Common Entrance Test (CET-Engineering) 2021 on April 16. All the engineering aspirants who have not applied yet can do the same at jkbopee.gov.in.

Through this exam, students are offered admission to various Bachelor of engineering and technology courses in government and private colleges across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKCET 2021 will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Students will be provided with an OMR sheet to mark their responses. JKCET will be comprised of three sections - physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Each section will have 60 multiple choice type questions of one mark each and the total marks will be 180. The examinees will be given three hours to solve the exam.

here will be also a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer. All questions will be compulsory. As per the official notification, candidates will have to score at least 10 marks in the entrance test or the cut-off marks fixed by the Board in order to be eligible for admission.

The questions of all three sections will be based on knowledge and understanding of the subject at the 12th level. Here’s the detailed syllabus for JKCET 2021:

Physical World And Measurement, Kinematics, Laws Of Motion, Work, Energy And Power, Motion Of System Of Particles And Rigid Body, Gravitation, Properties Of Bulk Matter, Thermodynamics, Behaviour Of Perfect Gas And Kinetic Theory, Oscillations And Waves, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects Of Current And Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction And Alt. Currents, Electromagnetic Waves, Optics, Dual Nature Of Matter And Radiation, Atoms And Nuclei, Electronic Devices, Communication System.Chemical Arithmetic & Atomic Structure, Chemical Equilibrium, Chemical Kinetics, Solutions, Chemical Thermodynamics, Redox Reactions And Electrochemistry, Solid State & States Of Matter, Surface Chemistry, Periodic Properties, Chemical Bonding And Molecular Structure, Chemistry Of Representative Elements, Transition Elements Including Lanthanoides, Coordination Chemistry, Nomenclature And Basic Concepts Inorganic Chemistry, Hydrocarbons, Organic Chemistry Based On Functional (Group-i, Group-ii And Group-iii), Molecules Of Life, Polymers.Sets, Relations And Functions, Complex Number; Linear Inequation; Linear Programming, Sequence And Series, Permutation And Combination & Binomial Theorem, Trigonometric And Inverse Trigonometry Functions, Matrices And Determinants, Limit, Continuity And Differentiation, Integration And Differential Equations, Straight Lines And Conic Sections, Statistics And Probability, Vectors And Three Dimensional Geometry.