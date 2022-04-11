JKCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended till April 21, All You Need to Know

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Exam (JKBOPEE) has extended the deadline for the registration of the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET 2022). As per the official notice, the last date of form submission for admission into BE and BTech courses of the affiliated institutes has now been extended till midnight on April 21. Previously, the registration process was slated to be completed by April 7.

Candidates, who are yet to submit JKCET 2022 application form, can complete their registration online at jkbopee.gov.in. The common entrance test for engineering courses is tentatively scheduled for May 22.

JKCET 2022 is meant for domicile candidates of UT of J&K and Ladakh only. Candidates applying for the entrance exam also have to submit a domicile certificate with the application form. In the case of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh, an ST certificate issued by the competent authority will also be treated as a domicile certificate.

JKCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for JKCET 2022, the candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised university or board with at least 45 per cent marks and physics, chemistry and mathematics as compulsory subjects. The minimum marks criteria, however, are relaxed by 5 per cent for candidates who are from the Open Meti Category, including children of defence personnel, paramilitary forces, J& K Police personnel; candidates with outstanding proficiency in sports and candidates belonging to SC/ST or other socially backward classes.

JKCET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to JKCET 2022 official application portal

Step 2: Click on the CET Engineering Tab on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the application form with the required details

Step 4: Attach soft copies of the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee using online methods like debit/credit cards, net banking or others

Step 6: Submit the form and save the acknowledgement for future use or reference.

JKCET 2022: Application fees

The application fee for JKCET 2022 is Rs 1200.

JKCET 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in the pen and paper based mode for a duration of three hours. It will feature Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of 180 marks. One will be awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong attempt. The entrance exam shall be held at centres as specified by the board in Jammu & Kashmir only. In no circumstance, the allotted centres of any candidate will be changed.

