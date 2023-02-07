The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has issued the tentative date of the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2023. As per the update, the JKCET 2023 will be held on May 28. The registration process for the JKCET 2023 BTech entrance exam will commence on April 4 and the deadline to fill out the application form is April 24.

Students who are seeking admission to the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme in the government and private colleges of Jammu and Kashmir can register for the JKCET 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test 2023 can check and download the tentative dates from the official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

“The above schedule has been notified only to provide information to the general public/candidates in advance and is purely tentative and is subject to change(s) as may be deemed necessary by the Board,” read the official notice. The JKBOPEE further mentions that the Information Bulletins or Brochures will be made available on the BOPEE website in due course of time before the start of submission of online preferences or registration.

Along with the JKCET 2023, the JKBOPEE has also released the tentative schedule for various entrance tests or examinations and counselling processes to be conducted by the state board for admission to various professional courses during the academic session 2023-24. The JKCET result will be out within ten days from the date of the examination. The Information bulletins will be made available in due course of time before the commencement of the registration, the board stated.

