JKPSC Assistant Registrar Recruitment 2021: 91 Posts Available, Check Details Here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications through online mode for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies. The application forms will be available at the official website from May 17, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on or before June 16, 2021.

The correction window for the JKPSC application form will be available between June 19 to June 21. Instructions in this regard will be released separately on the website. A total of 91 vacancies have been announced for the above mentioned post. Check the details of the recruitment process below:

JKPSC Assistant Registrar recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Minimum educational qualification: Graduate preferably holding a higher diploma in Cooperation.

Age limit: The upper age of a candidate must not exceed 40 years as on the closing date of application.

JKPSC Assistant Registrar recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates are required to apply online through the official website. “No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted”, reads the official statement.

Here’s how you can apply:

Step 1. Visit the homepage of the official website and go to the “Login” tab

Step 2. Click on new registration and key in all the required fields

Step 3. Registration details will be sent to the registered contact details. Save that for subsequent logins

Step 4. Now login to the official website using the registration details and proceed with the application form once the link is activated

Step 5. Complete the application form and submit

Step 6. make payment of the application form and download a copy of it.

JKPSC Assistant Registrar recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of the eligible candidates will be made on the basis of a written Examination of 75 marks followed by a viva-voce/interview of 25 marks. The written examination will be of 2 hours duration and have 120 objective type multiple-choice questions. There will be also a negative marking of one-fourth marks for each wrong attempt.

The appointed candidates will get paid between Rs 40,800 to Rs 12,9,200.

