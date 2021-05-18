JKPSC Prelims Rescheduled to be Held in October

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postponed the Combined Competitive Examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CCE prelims was scheduled to be held on July 11 which now has been postponed to October 24.

“Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the combined competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on 24.10.2021," JKPSC said in an official notice.

The JKPSC’s decision has come up after UPSC postponed Civil Service Examination. The UPSC CSE which was scheduled to be held on June 27 will now be held on October 10. The exam has been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, JKPSC has said that some applicants have approached JKPSC regarding the excess fee remitted by them against a single application. The commission has asked these candidates to furnish the correct account details by May 25 to get a refund. “No further request in this regard shall be entertained and excess fee remitted shall be forfeited," the JKPSC said in an official notice.

