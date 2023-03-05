The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has started online applications for 53 posts of Physical Training Instructor. The vacancies fall under the Jammu & Kashmir higher education department. Candidates have until March 31 to apply for the advertised posts at jkpsc.nic.in. Following the successful application process, the correctional window for making any changes in the application will be opened from April 1 to April 3.

JKPSC Physical Training Instructors Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, applicants must have either completed their master’s degree in physical education or a master’s degree in sports science with at least 55 per cent marks. For candidates from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and person with a disability (PwD) categories, the minimum eligibility requirement is relaxed by 5 per cent.

Additionally, the applicant must be a domicile of Jammu and Kashmir. They should have represented the college/university at inter, state, or national level. Candidates who have cleared NET/SET/SLET and passed the physical fitness test as prescribed in the official notification can apply for the posts advertised.

Age limit: According to the official notification issued by the Commission, the age limit for candidates from Open Merit (OM) and In Government Service categories as of January 2023, is 40 years. On the other hand, individuals belonging to the SC, ST, EWS, Residents of Backward Areas (RBA), Residents of Actual Line of Control or International Border (ALC/IB), Pahari Speaking People(PSP), and those with School Level Certificate (SLC) the age limit is 43.

JKPSC Physical Training Instructors Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to jkpsc.nic.in, the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage and select the “Jobs/ Online Application” option.

Step 3: Click on the “Direct Recruitment" link.

Step 4: A new page with the list of vacancies advertised will appear on your screen. Click on the apply option beside the “Physical Training Instructor” option.

Step 5: Follow the steps and fill out the application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fee to complete the application process.

JKPSC Physical Training Instructors Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

After the successful submission of the online application form, the candidate will be required to deposit an application fee online. The applicants from the general category are required to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee and while those from the reserved category have to pay Rs 500. Physically Handicapped candidates have been exempted from the application fee.

