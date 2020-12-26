JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2020 Declared on jkssb.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) result/scorecard of written test for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) has been released. Those candidates who had appeared for JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam can download the result from the board’s official website jkssb.nic.in. This exam has been conducted to fill 1889 vacancies of Accounts Assistant. Those who make the cut in the exam will be chosen for the District Cadre Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj under provisions of Jammu and Kashmir’s SO.

To download a copy of the result or the scorecard of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board’s Accounts Assistant Exam, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on a link that reads ‘Result/Score Sheet of OMR based Objective type Written Test for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) conducted by J&K Services Selection Board on 10.11.2020'.

Step 3: In a different window the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board’s Accounts Assistant Result PDF file will open

Step 4: Use command + F or control + F to search for your roll number

Step 5: the marks scored will be mentioned in the same row as your name and roll number

Step 6: carefully check if all details mentioned in the scorecard are correct or not

Step 7: Download and take a print of the result card

A total of 1,64,055 candidates had appeared in OMR based Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board’s Accounts Assistant exam. The board had released the answer key on November 11. Objections and other queries were considered from November 12 to November 15. After all the queries and objections were taken into consideration the final answer key was released on December 25.