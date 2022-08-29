JKSSB FAA, JE Civil Exams Cancelled, Jammu-Kashmir Govt Orders CBI Probe in Selection Process

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government on Sunday cancelled two more recruitments by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), which include Financial Accounts Assistants (FAAs) and Junior Engineers (Civil). The decision was taken after several reports of irregularities in the selection process surfaced.

The UT government has also recommended a CBI probe. The announcement was made by the Information and PR department of J&K via a tweet. “JKSSB FAAs and JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe recommended into the selection process,” the tweet read.

JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe recommended into selection process. Govt assures all aspirants that culprits will not be spared & there won’t be any compromise on merit. Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon. — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) August 28, 2022

Further, the government also assured all aspirants that culprits will not be spared. They also mentioned the fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE-civil will start soon. “Government assures all aspirants that culprits will not be spared and there won’t be any compromise on merit. Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon,” it added.

This comes more than a month after the J&K government cancelled the process for selection of sub inspectors. JKSSB had conducted the written exam for the post of JK police SI for the year 2022 on March 27, earlier this year. The written exam was OMR-based objective type, and the result was declared on June 4. The students had earlier held protests over the FAA selection process alleging discrepancies. The Jammu and Kashmir administration advertised posts for 972 FAA in November 2020.

Once the result and score sheets were out, there were reports of alleged irregularities and leakage of question papers on the internet. This sparked protest amongst aspirants. Following this, JKSSB cancelled the exam as well as the result. An inquiry committee was constituted by the general administration department to look into the alleged irregularities in the written test.

The recruitment drive in J&K is being conducted to fill up over 1200 vacancies for the post of police sub inspectors, home department, UT cadre. This is the first time JKSSB has landed into hot waters with allegations of irregularities in selections.

