JKSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment: Apply for 1045 Posts, Salary Upto Rs 1,12,400

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB is inviting candidates to apply for the post of Junior Engineer can download the notification fromjkssb.nic.in. The announcement states that online application submission will begin on November 21, 2022. Those who wish to apply may do so starting on the specified date.

JKSSB is filling 1045 vacancies of which 855 are for Civil Engineers and the remaining 190 for Mechanical Engineers. All qualified and interested people may apply for the position of junior engineer. The registration period would start on November 21 and end on December 20, 2022. Candidates should write down the dates and double-check the notification if there are any questions.

JKSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of merit obtained by candidates in the Objective Type Multiple Choice Examination only. Further, the shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Document Verification (DV).

JKSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be aware that the minimum age requirement for the position of Junior Engineer is 40–43 years old. Candidates can verify the notification for the same because the age limit varies for each category.

Educational Qualification:

JE Civil – 3 years diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized institute/Indian university degree in civil engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) INDIA.

JE Mechanical – 3 years diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Government recognized institute/Indian university degree in Mechanical engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) INDIA

JKSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment: Application Fee

The candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs.550 and those belonging to SC/ST/PWD/EWS category have to pay Rs.450.

JKSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment: Salary

As per the notification, the pay scale for the posts is between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12400. This is pay scale for Level6, claimed the notification. Candidates note that application forms will be released on November 21, 2022. For all the latest updates, keep checking the official website of JKSSB.

