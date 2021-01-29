JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply for Agriculture Assistant Posts at jkssb.nic.in Before February 14

Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced recruitment notification 2020 for 458 vacancies for various post including Agriculture Assistant, Plant Protector Operator, Driver, Farm/Field Supervisor and Beekeeper on its official website www.jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB has started the online application for Agriculture Assistant Recruitment 2021 from January 15. Interested candidates can apply for the same till February 14. JKSSB released the official notification in this regard on December 31. Candidates must go through the JKSSB official notification to know about the eligibility criteria and other details.

The eligibility criteria for JKSSB Agriculture Assistant recruitment 2020 varies according to the post. Read the recruitment notification here.

JKSSB-Recruitment-2021.pdf

How to apply for JKSSB Agriculture Assistant recruitment 2020:

Step 1. Candidates can apply online for JKSSB Agriculture Assistant recruitment 2020 at www.jkssb.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link “Online Application” on the homepage

Step 3. Fill the required details in JKSSB online application form carefully

Step 4. Upload the required documents including recent photograph, signature and thumb impression specimen in the specified format

Step 5. Click on submit and make the payment of application fee

Step 6. Click on “SAVE & CONTINUE” to download the application form for future reference.

The JKSSB online application fee is Rs 350/- which candidates can pay only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

JKSSB Agriculture Assistant Exam Pattern 2020

As per the official notification, the JKSSB Agriculture assistant examination will be comprised of objective Type, Multiple choice questions. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong attempt. The marks scored by the candidates in the JKSSB written exam will be normalized to determine final cut-off marks. The board has also stated that the syllabus for the exam will be updated on the official website soon.

Candidates are advised to submit the online application for JKSSB Agriculture assistant recruitment 2020 at the earliest.