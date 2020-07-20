Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

JKSSB Recruitment 2020: JKSSB Receives Over 1.84 Lakh Registrations for 8,575 Class-IV Posts

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had recently advertised the posts for district, divisional and Union territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the J&K Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JKSSB Recruitment 2020: JKSSB Receives Over 1.84 Lakh Registrations for 8,575 Class-IV Posts
Representative Image

The recently advertised 8,575 Class-IV posts in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness tough competition as over 1.84 lakh candidates have so far registered themselves on the online portal of the JKSSB, officials said on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had recently advertised the posts for district, divisional and Union territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the J&K Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

The commencement for submission of online applications on JKSSB's online application portal started on July 10.

"Till today morning, 1,84,250 registrations have been done by the candidates while 95,150 among them have completed their online application submission process for Class-IV posts in JKSSB's online portal," an official spokesman said.

He said 90,600 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB on Saturday.

The spokesman said JKSSB has operationalised two helplines with one each in Srinagar and Jammu for the convenience of aspirants.

In addition, any person who finds difficulty in submission of application form due to technical issues or for any other reasons has also been asked to send a self-explanatory mail to the grievance wing of the department for seeking guidance and clarification, he said.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading