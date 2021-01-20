JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Apply for 580 Vacancies Extended to February 21
Representative Image
The cost of JKSSB Recruitment 2021 online application form that has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board is Rs 350.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 20, 2021, 18:02 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on Wednesday extended the last date of JKSSB Recruitment 2021 online application from January 20 to February 20. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 580 vacancies that include the posts of Driver, Technical Officer, Research Assistant, Junior Engineer and other positions that fall under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services. Interested candidates must visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in.The cost of the online application form is Rs 350. The payment needs to be completed online through net banking or credit or debit cards.
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released a list of vacancies that are available in certain departments. Here is a look at the list:
- Science and Technology - 11 Posts
- ARI and Training - 35 Posts
- Law, Justice and Parliaments - 44 Posts
- Public Works (R& B) Department - 490 Posts
Selection of people for various posts will be done on the basis of the marks that they score in the JKSSB Recruitment 2021 written examination that is conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. The exam will comprise objective type questions and multiple-choice questions. The language of the paper will be English and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has also released a list a vacancies that are available in the following departments:
- Transport: 144
- Labour and Employment: 78
- Culture: 79
- Election: 137
- Tribal Affairs: 16
- Finance: 1246