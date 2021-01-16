JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Last Day to Apply for 1700 Vacancies

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) had begun the recruitment drive on December 27. Today, Saturday, January 16, is the last date to apply for the vacant posts in various departments. All the interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied for these posts (JKSSB Recruitment 2021) yet can register by visiting the official website of JKSSB atjkssb.nic.in. Under the JKSSBrecruitment process 2020, 1700 posts will be filled in the organisation.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for application: December 27, 2020Last date for application: January 16, 2021

As per the notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the candidate should be a resident of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Transport Department - 144 posts

Labor and Employment Department - 78 posts

Culture Department - 79 posts.

Election Department - 137 posts

Tribal Affairs Department - 16 posts

Finance Department - 1246 posts

For the open merit category, the age limit of the candidate should be 40 years. That is, the candidate should not have been born before January 1, 1980, and after January 1, 2002.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

According to the notification issued by JKSSB, the application fee for the candidates is Rs 350. Fees can be paid only in an online mode via net banking, credit, or debit card. Applications received without the prescribed fee will not be considered and will be rejected.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process includes a written examination followed by a personal interview. All the candidates appearing in the examination will be asked to answer objective type and multiple-choice questions. The questions paper will be made available only in one language - English. It is to be noted that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.