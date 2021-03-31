JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2311 Posts, Check Details

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified the recruitment for various posts at www.jkssb.nic.in. A total of 2311 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will be appointed to the post of the general administration department, revenue department, health and medical education department, cooperative department, floriculture, gardens and parks department, department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs, and department of skill development. The application process will start on April 12 and will conclude on May 12.

JKSSB recruitment 2021: Department wise vacancy details

Total - 2311

General Administration Department - 52

Revenue Department - 528

Health and Medical Education Department - 1444

Cooperative Department - 256

Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department - 04

Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs - 21

Department of Skill Development - 06

JKSSB recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: the applicants should not exceed 40 years as on January 1, 2021, and also must not have a birth date before January 1, 1981. Reserved category candidates of state domicile will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per the state government rules.

Educational Qualification: The requirement of degree or minimum education level is different for each of the posts. Applicants will have to go through the official notification to know about the post-wise educational qualification here

JKSSB recruitment 2021: Scheme of Examination

The JKSSB written exam will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. The language of the questions will be English only. There will be also a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong attempt. The detailed exam syllabi and exam pattern will be uploaded in due course of time.

JKSSB recruitment 2021: Application process

The application for JKSSB recruitment 2021 will be accepted online only through jkssb.nic.in or ssbjk.org.in . Follow these steps to fill the JKSSB application form.

Step 1. Candidates are required to visit JKSSB’s online application portal https://ssbjk.org.in

Step 2. They will need to first register themselves by clicking on the “Candidate Registration” link on the new page

Step 3. Next, an OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to the registered contact for verification. Step 4. Once the OTP is validated, candidates need to log in by using these credentials

Step 5. After successful login, click on the link for the above-mentioned posts under “Latest Openings”

Step 6. Next, click on “Apply Now” and complete the application form

Step 7. Pay application fee and print the application form

Applicants must keep the scanned copy of passport size photograph, signature and photo id proof, and other important documents handy before applying for the same.