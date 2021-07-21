JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 329 Vacancies, 10th Pass Can Apply

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the recruitment of various posts for 329 vacancies in the Animal /Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department. The online application process will start from August 4 onwards and the last date to apply is September 6.

Candidates willing to apply for the same will have to pay the application fee of Rs 350. All the applicants will have to further appear for computer based-test.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit for unreserved and government service/contractual employment is 40 years. SC/ST, RBA, ALC/IB, EWS, Phari Speaking People, the social cast will be given an age relaxation of three years while a physically challenged person will be given two years of relaxation.

Educational qualification: The minimum educational requirement is different for each of the posts. Those applying for stock assistant, junior grader, and veterinary pharmacist must have passed class 10/matric or equivalent.

For Junior Assistant, Junior Librarian, and Junior Stenographer, a graduation degree is needed in the relevant field along with a minimum typing speed of 35 words per minute.

For the post of Electrician, the candidate should be ITI-trained in electrician trade possessing the prescribed License. For inspector fisheries/ farm manager, the candidate must hold an MFSc or MSc degree in fisheries management or MSc zoology with ichthyology as a special subject.

JKSSB recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the JKSSB

Step 2: Once the application window is activated, click on the link for Advt no. 4.

Step 3: New users will be required to register themselves by clicking on the “Candidate Registration” link.

Step 4: Create your login credentials by submitting the asked details and proceed to the application form.

Step 5: Fill in the JKSSB application form and pay the required application fee i.e, Rs 350 and download the confirmation page.

The JKSSB will conduct the exam in online mode. The examination will have objective-type questions. The total marks will be 100 and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The details regarding the syllabi and exam pattern will be released in due course of time.

