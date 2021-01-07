JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Begins at jkssb.nic.in: Apply For 1700 Vacancies by January 16

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications for recruitment in various departments for the posts of District, Divisional, UT Cadre under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service. The last date of application for recruitment to these posts is January 16. All the interested candidates can apply on the Board’s official website- jkssb.nic.in.

Applications are being taken for recruitment to a total of 1700 posts of which 1246 vacancies are for Finance, 144 for Transport, 137 for Election, 79 for Culture, 78 for Labour and Employment , and 16 for Tribal Affairs.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

The online application fee will be charged for the examination at Rs 350. Registration can be paid through net banking, credit card, debit card. The authorities will not accept any form of offline payment this year.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: For online application, visit the official website jkssb.nic.in.Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply’ tab. Generate your credentials for registration by entering your name, email address, mobile number.Step 3: Fill the online application form and upload the documents.Step 4: Pay the application fee and download its receipt.

“The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer,” read the official notice.

https://ssbjk.org.in/Advertisement%20No.%2004%20(Dated%2016-12-2020).pdf

“Tentative answer keys, in due course after the examination, will be placed on the website of the Board (jkssb.nic.in). Any representation regarding answer keys received within the time limit fixed by the Board at the time of uploading of the answer keys, will be scrutinised and the decision of the Board in this regard will be final. No representation regarding answer keys shall be entertained, afterwards. Marks scored by candidates in the written test will be normalised if required, to determine final merit and cut-off marks,” the notice said.