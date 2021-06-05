JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 503 Posts, Applications to Begin from June 20

Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Friday, June 4 has announced the vacancies for 503 posts. The application process for JKSSB Recruitment 2021 will be held between June 20 and July 20. Candidates who are eligible for the posts will have to apply through jkssb.nic.in.

To be selected for the job, applicants need to clear an exam. Candidates will have to appear for an Objective Type examination. The question paper will only be in English and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Let’s take a look at the availability of posts department-wise:

— Forest, Ecology and Environment Department - 280 Posts

— General Administration Department - 200 Posts

— Health & Medical Education Department - 4 Posts

— Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs - 19 Posts

Category-wise age limit for posts announced by JKSSB

Age: The upper age is capped at 40 years, however, for reserved category candidates including scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, Residents of Backward Area/ Residents of Area Adjoining Actual Line of Control, Residents of areas adjoining the International Border/ Economically Weaker Section/ Pahari speaking people / Social Caste it is 43 years. For physically challenged people the upper age is 42, and 48 years for ex-servicemen.

Education: Details regarding the education qualification and experience required for each post have been mentioned in the official notification.

The Board has also informed the candidates that they will not be able to edit the forms once submitted. However, if a candidate wishes to cancel their previous application, they can do so. The fees of the same will not be refunded. In such a situation, if a candidate re-applies, then he or she will have to pay the application fees again. In case of any difficulty in the application process, the person can write to ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Fee

The fees for one application form has been fixed at Rs 350. The aspirant will have to submit the amount through online mode only.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here