JMI Admissions 2021: Application Forms Out for UG, PG Courses

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) launched e-prospectus for the academic session 2021-2022. The prospectus containing information about admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Tech., B.Arch., Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma courses has been uploaded on the university’s website www.jmi.ac.in and portal of the Controller of Examinations - www.jmicoe.in.

The online application form can be submitted up to June 30. In case of any mistake, while submitting the online application, the same may be edited from July 1 to July 5 while Admit Card shall be issued from July 15, onwards, as per the varsity. The last date for submitting the qualifying exam result - which is class 12 marks in case of undergraduate admissions - is September 30.

The varsity will hold an entrance exam for admission to 134 courses from July 26 to August 28. Considering the pandemic situation, however, the mode of the exam has not been known yet. Notice regarding entrance test of part-time, certificate, diploma and an advanced diploma in language courses will be issued separately later.

