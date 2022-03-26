JMI Launches 3 Month Online Course on Digital Marketing

Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), is all set to start a three month ‘Online Digital Marketing Course’ that can be availed by professionals, job seekers, school dropouts and university students. Registration for the course is starting from March 26, 2022 and classes April 15, 2022. Classes will be held in the evenings. Fee for the course is Rs 5,000 for three months. Interested students can apply online at the official website – jmi.ac.in

The programme structure covers topics like – Digital Marketing Overview, Lead Generation, Search Engine Optimization, Blogging & Content Marketing, Online Ads & AdWords, Social, Media Marketing, YouTube and AdSense, Google and Web Analytics and E-mail Marketing, as claimed by the institute.

Meanwhile, CIE,JMI has also developed an understanding with Job Hai, a Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to enrolled students.

Digital marketing is now an integral part of business, whether big or small, and more so with the global economy shifting towards e-commerce and the internet permeating almost every aspect of our daily lives, in this regard this course will be helpful for many.

