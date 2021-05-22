JMI PhD Student Receives Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Abstract Award

A research scholar of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has received the ‘Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Abstract Award for Scientists’ - Firdoos Ahmad Gogry, will be able to attend the World Microbe Forum 2021 for his contribution. He is among a few applicants around the world to receive this prestigious award claims Jamia.

Enrolled in Ph.D under the supervision of Prof. Qazi Mohd Rizwanul Haq, Microbiology Research Lab, Department of Biosciences, Faculty of Natural Science, JMI, Firdoos received the award for his abstract entitled “Occurrence of high-risk mcr-1, blaNDM and OXA genes in bacterial isolates from Delhi, India”, JMI said.

On the other hand, JMI started its admission process from May 17 onwards. The varsity has released an e-prospectus for the academic session 2021-2022 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It contains information about admission to various courses like BTech, BArch, diploma, advanced diploma and postgraduate diploma and can be downloaded from the university’s official website. The last date for candidates to fill the application form is up to June 30. The last date for submitting class 12 marks for admissions to undergraduate courses is September 30.

Besides, the varsity has introduced eight new courses this year including master of design in the faculty of architecture, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, MSc Environmental Science and Management, MA Mass Media (Hindi), PG Diploma in Translation Studies, PG Diploma in English-Hindi Translation, MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management. It will also start four new departments from the coming session - the department of design and innovation, the department of hospital management and hospice Studies, the department of foreign languages, and the department of environmental sciences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here