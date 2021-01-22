JMRC Admit Card 2021 Released; Here’s Direct Link

The JMRC Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) at the official website on transport.rajasthan.gov.in. All those candidates who have earlier registered to appear in the examination can now download the admit card from JMRC official site jmrcrecruitment.in. The Jaipur Metro Rail exam will be held as a computer-based Test (CBT) at the various centres. The examination will be conducted for the post of Maintainer (Refrigeration and AC), Maintainer (Electronics), Maintainer (Fitter), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electronics) and Junior Engineer (Electrical).

“Admit cards are live for Maintainer (Refrigeration and AC), Maintainer (Electronics), Maintainer (Fitter), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electronics) and Junior Engineer (Electrical). Kindly check on the login page,” read a statement on the official website.

Here’s JMRC Admit Card Direct Link

Steps To Download JMRC Admit Card 2021

Step 1. Visit the official website- transport.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. Then, click on the JMRC Recruitment Website’ link- jmrcrecruitment.in

Step 3. A new window will open. At the right corner of the homepage, on the candidate’s portal, click on the ‘Login’ tab listed under the ‘Already Registered’ section under ‘Links’ column.

Step 4. Key in your Registration ID and Password and click on ‘Login’ button

Step 5. Download Jaipur Metro Rail Admit Card 2021

Step 6: Take a print out of Jaipur Metro Rail Admit Card 2021 and carry the hard copy to the examination centre along with a valid Government photo ID proof.

JMRC Admit Card 2021 Exam Pattern:

In order to qualify the examination, all the unreserved category candidates will be required to score 40 per cent marks, while reserved category candidates (SC/ST/PwD/ESM) will need 53 per cent marks. It is to be noted that 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. All the candidates qualifying the JMRC online test will be invited for Stage 2- Medical Fitness Test.