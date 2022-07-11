JNTU Hyderabad, OU Exams Postponed due to Heavy Rains

Amidst an alert of heavy rainfall in Telangana, the Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on Sunday postponed the examination.

This is the second time, when Osmania University has postponed its exams. In a recently released press note, the varsity announced that all the examinations scheduled from July 11 to 13 have been postponed due to torrential rains in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. The university further announced that other examinations that were scheduled from July 14 will be conducted as per the schedule. As of now, the new timetable has not been issued, the university claimed that they will release the postponed examinations timetable soon.

For JNTU also some exams have been postponed, while others which were scheduled for later days are still going to be conducted on the exact dates.

The university’s B.Tech and B.Pharm IV year II Semester Regular and Supplementary Examinations slated for July 11 have been postponed, as have the varsity’s B.Tech and B.Pharm IV year I Semester Supplementary Examinations set for July 12.

The institution additionally confirmed that the exams slated to begin on July 16 will be held in accordance with the schedule.

Rainfall in Hyderabad

For the last few days, heavy rains has battered parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad and other districts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in the state for the next 24 hours.

A red alert was issued for eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad.

Amidst this, the Telangana CM has declared a three-day holiday for educational institutions from July 11 in view of heavy rains, reviewed the situation, the measures taken so far and to be taken. He took stock of the situation at a high-level meeting with Ministers, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials.

