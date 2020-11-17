JNTUH Computer-based Test for Second-semester Exams to be Held in November 2020

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), will be conducting the JNTUH computer-based tests for the second-semester exams for first to third-year B.Tech and B. Pharmacy students. These tests will take place in November 2020.

The computer-based tests carried out by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad will be beneficial for those students who had missed the mid-term exams. The test will also be conducted for those students who have transferred from other universities or autonomous colleges under the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.

In a letter accessed by the Times of India, Kamakshi Prasad, Director for evaluation at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has mentioned that the computer-based exam will consist of 25 objective questions from the entire syllabus and each question will be of one mark. In the letter, there is no mention of any negative marking scheme. This letter has been marked to all college principals under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.

Furthermore, the letter mentions that the duration of this test will be 45 minutes and all questions need to be mandatorily answered in online mode. The test will be conducted in a limited number of examination centres depending upon the number of registrations.

Those willing to appear for the exam must keep a tab on all the updates that come on Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad’s official website. The admit card of the test too will be released on the university’s official website.

The students who will be appearing for the computer-based test must carry a copy of the admit card to the exam centre. The admit cards, once released, can be downloaded from the university’s official website. The admit card of the computer based test will comprise of examination centre details, exam details, name and roll number of the students, examination duration and reporting time, and the name of the subjects along with the instructions to be followed by the students on the exam day.