JNTUH Offers 8-week Online Internship in Cyber Security & Forensics

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is offering an eight-week online internship program in cyber security and forensics from June 28 to August 21. This programme provides in-depth training in the fields and will give students a chance to work on industry-oriented, challenges in the realm of Cyber Security and Forensics under the supervision of experienced mentors. Participants can enroll till June 19. The total number of participants is limited to 100, and the slots will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis.

What is Cyber Security and why is it important?

Cybersecurity is the process of guarding against digital assaults on systems, networks, and programmes. These cyberattacks are often intended to gain access to, change, or delete sensitive information; extort money from users; or disrupt routine company activities.

Cybersecurity is vital because it safeguards all types of data against theft and harm. Sensitive data, personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), personal information, intellectual property, data, and government and business information systems are all included. No business can protect itself against data breach operations without a cyber-security programme, making it an easy target for thieves.

Eligibility and Other Details

Students from B.Tech III year onwards, M.Tech, MCA, and Research Scholars, and Professionals with less than two years’ experience are all eligible to take part in the internship. The registration fee for students and research scholars is Rs.1000, while for professionals it is Rs. 3000.

The duration of the course will be from June 28 till August 21. The boot camp will be available for the first two weeks; timings will be from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.Each participant will be mentored in the remaining six weeks after the boot camp for an hour between 5 PM to 8 PM, Monday to Friday. Every Saturday there will be an evaluation of the internship status by the Jury from 11 AM onwards.

