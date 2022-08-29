JNTUH Students Claim Unable to Join Jobs, Go Abroad as Varsity Denies Grace Marks, Hold Protests

As the Jawaharlal Nehru Techincal University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), Hyderabad gears up to comply with the norms of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), many BTech students are uncertain about their future. Students of Regulation 18 (R18) complained that the university has denied them grace marks on subject exemptions.

Recruiting companies require the candidates to clear all backlogs, however, many students who have backlogs are unable to join the job that they qualified for during the campus placement, reported EdexLive. Students who plan to go abroad for future studies also have similar complaints as the universities are asking them to produce degree certificates.

The R18 batch refers to the batch that took admission in 2018, the year AICTE mandated 160 credits for earning a BTech degree. Whenever a policy change is introduced, batches are named according to the year. Previously, any student falling short of 160 credits in a subject was given an exemption from it. This means if a student had a backlog in any two subjects, they could opt for exemption and still earn a BTech degree.

With the new AICTE norms for 160 credits, the varsity has stopped giving exemptions. The students began a protest against the varsity on August 22 demanding the provision of grace marks and exemption so that they can clear their backlogs. Students said that varsity should also consider their plight.

“It should consider our plight because we are the COVID-19 batch. We did not have proper classes. And we are not sure if the papers were checked in a proper manner. There could be errors. So grace marks should be awarded,” a student said.

Students complained that if the university doesn’t take the necessary steps, they will be forced to repeat the year because of one or two papers. Students would have to wait for a few months before they can reappear for the backlog papers and another couple of months before the results are published. It will take six-seven months before they can clear the backlogs. Students say that companies will see this period as a gap year, creating trouble for them in securing jobs.

