JNU Admission 2020: Last Date to Apply for MBA, MPhil, PhD is September 21

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has set the last date to submit the application for MBA, MPhil and PhD under Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) category as of September 21. The notification regarding the same was released by the JNU on its official website at jnu.ac.in. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the application form at the earliest. The varsity will open the correction window from September 23 to September 25. Meanwhile, the varsity has also extended the date of registration for the monsoon semester till September 4.

"JNU announces the application registration for admissions to the following programs for the Academic Year 2020-21: MBA, MPhil & PhD under JRF Category and the Diploma of Proficiency. The deadline for application submission is September 21, 2020," read the official notice.

Candidates can read the full notification here.

JNU Admission 2020: Important Dates

The application process begins from September 1.

The last date to apply is September 21.

The correction window will be active from September 23 to September 25.

First merit list will be released on October 29.

List for the personal interview and group discussion expected on October 9.

The notification also stated that the schedule for Viva/interviews for M.Phil, PhD Program under the JRF category and Diploma of Proficiency for the Academic Year 2020-21 will be announced shortly on the website.

Aspirants must go through the e-prospectus to check out the eligibility criteria of the particular program and other details. Please note that one should register via a valid email and phone number as it will be used as a future mode of communication.

JNU Admission 2020: How to apply for M.Phil, PhD Programs -

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website on the search bar

Step 2: Now, register yourself on the website by typing in basic information

Step 3: Create a username and password

Step 4: Fill the details like Name, DOB, Address, Contact No, and Discipline/programme of study and submit the application

Step 5: Make fee payment

Step 6: Click on Submit button

Candidates should download the application form on their devices for future reference.