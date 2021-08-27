JNU Admissions 2021: Last Date to Apply for JNU Entrance Exam Extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the entrance exams to be held for admission to various courses at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The application process was to be closed on August 27, however, now the same will be open till August 31. Interested candidates can apply at nta.ac.in or jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

“Pursuant to representations from candidates to extend the last date for submission of online forms and to ensure larger participation of candidates in the exams, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application for JNUEE-2021 up to 31.08.2021," the NTA said in an official notice.

Once the application process is over, the application correction window will open. Students will be allowed to make corrections, if any, to the application form between September 1 and 3. For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in.

A total of 3016 seats are on offer at JNU, of these as many as 982 are at undergraduate and 1582 are at a postgraduate level while 451 seats are available for PhD candidates. The JNUEE or JNU entrance exam will be held on September 20, 21, 22, and 23. The admit card for the same will be released on or after September 8. The entrance exam will be held in a CBT mode. It will be a 100-mark, multiple-choice exam to be completed in three hours.

Meanwhile, the application process is still open at the University of Delhi (DU). Over 3,95,982 students have already applied for nearly 70,000 seats. The application process will remain open till August 31 at admission.uod.ac.in.

