JNU Admissions 2021 Last Date Today, Here's How to Apply

The application process at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close today, August 31. Interested candidates can apply at nta.ac.in or jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes was earlier scheduled for August 27 but later extended “to ensure larger participation of candidates in the exams."

For admissions, the varsity will conduct the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 on September 20, 21, 22, and 23. A total of 3016 seats are available for as many as 982 UG and 1582 PG courses. While 451 seats are available for PhD candidates.

JNU Admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of JNU

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the admissions/registrations link

Step 3. Click on the new registration link

Step 4. Fill the online application with the required details

Step 5. Upload documents

Step 6. Pay fee through the online payment mode

Candidates will need to upload scanned images of photograph and signature along with the application form. The image should be in jpg/jpeg format only. The size of the photo image must be between 10 kb to 200 kb and the size of the signature image must be between 4 kb to 30 kb.

If a candidate submits more than one application form for the same level of programme, all of the application forms will be rejected, reads the official notice.

The JNUEE will be held in a CBT mode. It will be a 100-mark, multiple-choice exam to be completed in three hours. The exam will be held in two sessions — 9.30 am to 12.30 am and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card for the same will be released on or after September 8. Those who clear the entrance exam will be called for counselling and document verification, following which the admission process will be completed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here