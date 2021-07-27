JNU Admissions 2021 Likely to Begin from August 1, Entrance Exam in September

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is likely to begin the online admission process for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes from August 1. The admission will be offered through the JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) 2021. The exam is expected to be held in the fourth week of September.

Once the online registration for JNUEE 2021 begins, aspirants will be able to fill and submit the application forms by visiting the official portal of the varsity. JNUEE 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency in computer-based test mode in the fourth week of September tentatively. The information brochure will be released soon on its official portal, jnu.ac.in.

A total of 3,016 seats are on offer for admission to PhD, postgraduate, and undergraduate programmes at the varsity.

JNU will also be introducing six new PhD programmes in the areas of national security, engineering, microsystems, and system medicines from the academic session 2021-22. From this year onwards, there will be no admissions to MPhil courses. The NEP has scrapped the course and allowed direct admission to PhD after PG courses.

Earlier in a statement, Kumar has said that if the admissions at the varsity will adjust its academic calendar without compromising academic rigour.

Meanwhile, the university has extended the Covid-19 restrictions inside the campus till August 9. The BR Ambedkar central library will also remain closed till further notice. While all staff members were asked to report to their respective offices on a regular basis from July 26, the varsity is yet to release any statement on resuming physical classes.

