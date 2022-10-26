JNU Admissions: Second Cut Off List Today, How to Check UG Seat Allotment List

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the second merit list for undergraduate (UG) programmes today, October 26. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check the JNU round 2 seat allotment list on the official website at jnu.ac.in. Candidates can block the seats they have been allotted by October 28.

Students who have scored marks equal to or more than the cut-off will have to apply for pre-enrolment registrations, verify their documents and pay the admission fee. As per the revised admission schedule released by JNU, the varsity will conduct the physical verification of admission of shortlisted candidates between November 1 and 4.

JNU UG Second Merit List: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU

Step 2: Click on the second merit list link

Step 3: Log in with application number and password

Step 4: The JNU UG second merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for further use

This year, JNU is enrolling students via their CUET 2022 scores. As per the official notice, seats left vacant after blocking will be offered in the third merit list which is scheduled to be out on October 30. The last date to block seats against the third merit list is October 31.

The university had issued the first merit list on October 20 and allowed candidates to block their seats up to October 23. Classes as per the revised admission schedule are slated to start on November 21. As per the revised schedule, the final merit list will be out on November 9. The last date to block seats against the final merit list is November 10. There are 342 undergraduate seats and 1025 postgraduate seats available at the university.

