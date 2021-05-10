JNU Allows Students to Reschedule Exams, Adopts Flexible Academic Calendar

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has allowed students and teachers to reschedule exams if they are facing any technical glitch or are affected by the pandemic in any way. The university in a recent statement claimed that it has adopted a flexible academic schedule.

“The students, who have gone back to their respective homes due to the pandemic, are advised to stay in touch with their respective teachers and make requests, if needed, for rescheduling the dates of their examinations. The rumors spread by some people that JNU administration is inflexible to the needs of the students are completely wrong," said JNU administration in its latest notice.

The 155 th Academic Council in its meeting held in November 2020 had adopted a resolution to keep the academic calendar dynamic in view of the uncertain evolution of the pandemic and made it flexible for schools and special centres of the university to shift or modify the teaching and evaluation processes as and when required, informed the varsity.

“The JNU Administration highly appreciates constant efforts by the faculty, students and staff in continuing their academic and administrative activities to maintain a broad academic calendar despite the tremendous physical and emotional strains caused by Covid-19," said the varsity.

JNU runs BA, B.Tech, MA, MCA, MPH, MTech, MPhil, and PhD programmes in its various schools and special centres. The varsities does not have a centralised exam system. Thus, individual course instructors have “the freedom to chart out their own methods of pedagogy and patterns of evaluation", as per the varsity.

While the majority of the Schools and Special Centres have managed to complete their courses as per the academic calendar and have either completed their end semester examinations or are in the process of concluding the end semester examinations, several faculty members and students infected by COVID-19 had sought an extension on the deadline of holding the examinations and starting the classes for the next semester. The administration claims to have accepted the recommendation.

“The Deans of the Schools and Chairpersons of the Special Centres will make every effort to help the students in completing their academic requirements. During the pandemic, if any course instructor is unable to conduct the examination in time or any student is unable to write the examination, the university has adopted a very flexible approach to accommodate changes and allow the students the opportunity to complete their degree programmes. In addition, hundreds of students have been able to take the viva voce tests and complete their requirements for doctoral degree," said JNU administration.

